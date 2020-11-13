Another urban forest for Sholinganallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation, on Wednesday, started planting another urban forest using the Miyawaki technique at Rajiv Garden in Sholinganallur. Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) tweeted that this was fifth such forest in the Southern region of Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, adding five more would come up over the next two months.

This new forest will have 3,500 saplings planted in a 25,000 square-foot space. On Sunday, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had inaugurated a Miyawaki forest on School Road in Sholinganallur zone.

What is Miyawaki forest?

A Japanese technique of Miyawaki refers to planting native species in the same area. Since saplings are planted in close proximity to each other, it blocks sunlight from falling to the ground and prevents growth of weeds.

So, forests created by this method are expected to not need much maintenance after the first three years. The method, named after Botanist Akira Miyawaki encourages trees to grow upwards instead of sideways to allow forestation in small urban spaces.