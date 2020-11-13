STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

I-T raids gold dealer, detects undisclosed income of Rs 500 crore

The data from the system maintained by the group shows a net income of Rs 102 crore outside books for the financial year 2018-19 alone.

Published: 13th November 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 500 crore during searches carried out in the premises of a leading Chennai-based wholesale bullion and jewellery dealer. The search operations were carried out at 32 premises in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the I-T department said the sleuths have unearthed evidence, including unaccounted stock maintained by the assessee at various places. Additionally, around 814 kg of excess gold stock valued at over Rs 400 crore was identified, and would be brought to tax, said the spokesperson.

Since it is a business stock, the same could not be seized under the Income Tax Act of 1961, that restrains it. The data from the system maintained by the group shows a net income of Rs 102 crore outside books for the financial year 2018-19 alone.

The data for the following two years (FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21), that is available in the system, is being culled out using forensic tools. Similarly, the excess stock of 50 kg gold found in the business premises of related concerns was not seized, but identified for quantification of unaccounted income.

‘More data being culled out’

The group has also been maintaining a custom-made package called Jpac, to conceal true facts of the business. The goods were transported by raising bills or invoices as rough estimation, which would then be destroyed on delivery of goods.

The data so obtained, will be used to unearth the unaccounted transactions of other parties. More data is being culled out to reach a final quantification of the unaccounted income, said a release.

The release added that the assessee has made voluntary disclosure of Rs 150 crore, out of the total undisclosed income detected so far. Investigation into the non-business investments of the group and use of accommodation entries to reduce profits, is also in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
I-T raid Chennai
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp