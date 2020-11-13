KPL handles the largest vessel in all of East Coast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) has recently handled the largest trans-shipment vessel to have ever reached any port on the East Coast, and has placed itself on the global transshipment map.



According to a release, MV MSC Faith with a capacity of 14,336 TEUs berthed at KPL’s container terminal recently.

“This could be achieved on account of deep draft, state-of-the-art new generation terminal facilities with latest gantry cranes and sufficient backup yard that can hold upto 17,000 TEUs of containers. The mainline container vessel MV MSC Faith has a length of 366 metres and would discharge 4,155 TEUs of containers at KPL,” the release said.

The Traffic and Marine wings of KPL worked overtime with the container terminal operator for achieving this feat. As a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had made many policy interventions to attract transshipment vessels from various country ports.