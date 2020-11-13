STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Minor forced into flesh trade, 8 held

Rashmi*, a 35-year-old mother of seven, started working as a housemaid after her husband eloped with another woman, two years ago.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, the city police have arrested eight people in connection with forcing a teenage girl into flesh trade. According to the police, the victim was allegedly raped by at least eight to ten men in a day. Adding to the pain is that the victim had no idea what she had been through, because the accused had normalised the brutality as “work”, said the police.

Rashmi*, a 35-year-old mother of seven, started working as a housemaid after her husband eloped with another woman, two years ago. Her daughter, Deepa* (13), seeing her mother’s plight in taking care of the family, dropped out of her school and accompanied Rashmi in household chores.

Five months ago, Rashmi’s niece asked her to send Deepa over, to help take care of her two children. Little did Rashmi know that her daughter was about to be subjected to an unimaginable nightmare in just two months, by her own kin. Deepa had attained puberty just a few months back, and her mother thought it was not safe for her to be living in the area during this time, and so, sent her with her niece, who lived in North Chennai.

“The mother did not know that her niece had left her husband and was staying with another man. In fact, it was he who first sexually assaulted the victim. The niece allegedly asked the victim to “adjust” after she complained of discomfort,” said a police officer, adding that the main accused, Kumar* had sent her to different pimps, who in turn, invited several “customers”, and earned anywhere close to Rs 1 lakh a week.

The incident came to light after Rashmi insisted on seeing Deepa after being refused several times by Kumar. The girl did not have external injuries and is suffering from acute pain in her private parts, said the police. “It’s such a barbaric act. She has no emotions on her face,” said the officer.

Kumar, his mother, sister, the latter’s husband, and the victim’s cousin, have been arrested by the police, apart from three more brokers. Two other women too were rescued from the custody of the accused. A senior officer attached to the Crime Against Women and Children wing said, they have prepared a statement and booked the accused under the POCSO Act, and are now apprehending the remaining part of the network.

(*Names have been changed to protect identities)

Deceased’s wife, in-laws suspected in triple murder
Chennai: A day after three of a family were shot dead at Sowcarpet, the police have launched a manhunt for four relatives of the deceased, including a woman, as they are found to have visited the house at the particular time when the trio was murdered. Incidentally, the deceased had lodged a police complaint in September, claiming that their in-laws had been bothering to give a huge sum of money.

The police who had issued a CSR, had directed them to the court as it was a civil dispute. The deceased, Dileep Thalil Chand (74), his wife, Pushpa Bhai (70), and their son, Sheetal (40) were found dead by the daughter of the couple on Wednesday night. Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that a car with four people, including Jayamala, Sheetal’s wife, had pulled in front of the house around the time they were murdered. Police suspect that the trio was gunned down in a deal gone wrong. A senior police officer said that a CCTV footage was also assessed which shows them near Tiruvallur, before entering AP at around 9.30 pm. He also added that five special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flesh trade minor girl POCSO
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp