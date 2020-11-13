STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sensors help tackle waterlogging

The rain gauges, each covering a 30-m radius, provides information on rainfall recorded to help officials identify areas where there has been heavy rainfall.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

water-filled Kamarajar Salai and (R) Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway at Thiruvanmiyur | ashwin prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation flood monitoring system that comprises flood sensors and cameras have helped reduce response time in clearing out waterlogged subways and other places during recent showers, said Corporation officials. 

As part of the Smart City Project, at 55 locations a total of 46 flood sensors and 68 cameras along with 30 rain gauges had been set up and integrated to a central command and control centre to help with quicker decision making and response time.

“We get hourly real-time visual feed on water levels. For instance in the Villivakkam subway, there was stagnation but we could send the assistant engineer to clear things up quickly,” said a senior Corporation official. Earlier, officials had to wait for information or updates from the field to take decisions.

Zonal officers of all 15 zones and Regional Deputy Commissioners of the North, South and Central regions are also connected through this system which removes the difficulties in coordination. In the Gengu Reddy subway, water could be drained in an hour’s time, said Corporation officials.

The rain gauges, each covering a 30-m radius, provides information on rainfall recorded to help officials identify areas where there has been heavy rainfall. The system is also set to be programmed to read increase in water levels in canals and  lakes such as Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Sholavaram and alerts the central command centre, if need be. 

“We will define and programme it to alert once water crosses defined levels. This feature is available in a few locations and we are in the process of scaling it up to include all locations,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waterlogging
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp