After seven months, retail and semi-wholesale shops reopen at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: After a gap of seven months, retail and semi-wholesale shops reopened amid the rain at the Koyambedu market but without the usual hustle and bustle.

"We have a total of 1860 shops of which 800 were allowed to open. Of these, only 500 shops are functioning, while 300 remain shut as the workers who had gone to their hometowns to celebrate Deepavali are yet to return," says S S Muthukumar, head of the small and semi-wholesale vegetable shop owners association. He said that authorities have allowed semi-wholesale and retail shops from 'A' block to 'G' block to open and after November 30, they have promised to open shops in 'H' to 'N' block.

Muthukumar said tomato prices have gone up by Rs 5 from Rs 15 a kg to Rs 20 a kg while prices of other vegetables are affordable except carrot which costs around Rs 70 to Rs 80 a kg. The prices of vegetables will come down in the coming days, he added.

Bhaskar, a semi-wholesale onion trader, told The New Indian Express that traders were happy with the government allowing opening of retail and semi-wholesale shops and it will take time for the business to settle down.

He said a few of his customers visited his shop after a gap of seven months. "They just visited the Koyambedu wholesale market to see how visitors are being allowed and how sales are happening. They vowed to resume the usual business," he said.

It is learnt that market officials have been strict in implementing the social distancing rules. "Thy did not allow anyone to step outside the boundary of shops," a trader said.

A worker in a shop said surviving for seven months without any activity was difficult. "We were all hoping that the government will open the market soon. But it took seven months. Our families have been struggling but now it is a joy to be back," he said.

"The business was dull and the majority of the people were unaware that we had opened our shops. It will take a day or two before the business stabilizes," said the worker.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables like brinjal, ladies finger and bitter gourd were around Rs 20 a kilogram. A trader said that business could not take place as three-wheelers were not allowed inside the market. "It is the three-wheelers which are our customers. The government should allow tri-cycles and three-wheelers so that the business could thrive," said Bhaskar.

Muthukumar said his association has written a letter to the Chief Minister to offer interest free loans up to Rs 3 lakh which he said the traders will pay back soon as the business stabilises. It is learnt that many traders are facing a cash crunch as there has been no business for the last seven months and their savings have depleted. "Since the government has been helping other sectors, we request the government to consider our plight also," he said.