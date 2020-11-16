STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three houses gutted in Chennai's Thiru Vi Ka Nagar as 'Diwali rocket' lands on thatched roof

Anandan of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar had built three separate houses on the terrace of his building and rented it out to Thirumalai, Murugan and Dinesh.

Published: 16th November 2020 04:49 AM

The gutted thatched houses in Chennai

The gutted thatched houses in Chennai's Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a fire mishap at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Saturday, three thatched-roof houses on the terrace of a two-storeyed building were gutted after a ‘rocket’ cracker lit off by local youngsters fell on the roof. No casualties were reported.

Anandan of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar had built three separate houses on the terrace of his building and rented it out to Thirumalai, Murugan and Dinesh. "On Saturday afternoon, a 'rocket' cracker lit off by some youngsters in the area fell on Murugan's house. Before anyone could douse the fire, strong winds spread the fire and all three houses got gutted," said a fire service officer.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Sembium and Vyasarpadi rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Comments

