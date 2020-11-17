STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai gets a haunting reminder of 2015 deluge

Currently, water level is at 21 feet and gates will only be opened if the level crosses 22 feet, which will take 78 hours of incessant rains 

Published: 17th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 01:26 PM

Kathipara flyover in Guindy. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since 2015, the Chembarambakkam lake has touched a storage level of 2,781 mcft — 76 per cent of its total capacity — bringing back dark memories of flooding and inundation. However, officials said there is no reason to worry now and that the water will only be released if there is a very heavy downpour continuously for three days.

“Currently, the water is at 21 feet against the total depth of 24 feet. Water will only be released if the level crosses 22 feet. There is a chance for that only if there is very heavy rainfall for 78 hours continuously. But, on Monday itself, rain intensity was less,” said an official from Public Works Department.

There will not be any flash flood like 2015, the official assured. “We are taking proper precautionary measures and monitoring the water level very closely. A proper alert will be given before water release and encroachments near the river will be cleared.” The government also stopped releasing Krishna water into the Chembarambakkam lake on Monday.

Another source of water for the lake is excess water from Sriperambudur and Palliapakkam tanks. But, officials say that is very unlikely since the tanks have been receiving only marginal rainfall. On Monday, fake news on Chembarambakkam water being released in the night sent shudders through the city. Those living in flood-prone areas including Saidapet, Jafferkhanpet, Kotturpuram, Adyar and Nandanam among others recalled the horrors of 2015. 

“In 2015, around 10 am in  the morning, water suddenly started gushing into our streets. Within no time, there was neck-deep water and we were carrying our valuables and running for our lives. It was a nightmare. The officials must ensure that does not happen this year,” said Vishnu Ram, a resident of West Saidapet. Razia from Jafferkhanpet said she stayed in the terrace for three days.

“We had no water or food for three days, after which the relief team finally rescued us. I was sitting on the terrace in the rain with the five-year-old son. Due to the negligence of officials, our life was at risk and I am scared again.” The rain on Monday inundated many parts of the city delaying traffic and causing severe water stagnation in several areas including Valasaravakkam, Egmore, Pulianthope, Mudichur, Tondiarpet, Ashok Nagar, Pallikarnai, Velachery and Vyasarpadi. The water level of the other three reservoirs - Poondi, Sholavaram and Red Hills - is 1416 mcft, 142 mcft and 2,367 mcft respectively.

23.37 mm

Chennai on an average recorded 23.37 mm rainfall on Monday, according to data released by the State Disaster Management Authority 

Ambattur recorded the highest of 40 mm rainfall while Alandur recorded 36.80 mm

According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli and Ariyalur districts

