Drunken brawl: Two killed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in drunken brawls in Shankar Nagar and Kolathur on Sunday.

Manikandan (45) and his friend Gopi (45), both from Thanga Salai were daily wage labourers. On Friday night, the duo had visited their friend Vasudevan (55) from Arul Nagar, as the latter invited them.

“Since Vasudevan’s family was out of town, three men had gotten drunk and on Sunday night, an argument erupted between Manikandan and Gopi,” said police. In the melee, Gopi attacked Manikandan with a beer bottle.

Manikandan was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A hunt is on for Gopi. Meanwhile a 23-year-old man was killed in a drunken brawl in Korattur and police have arrested four of his friends.