Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on November 18, check full list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday owing to maintenance work.

The supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed, a release from Tangedco said.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Redhills and Sholavaram area: Parthasarathi Nagar, Siruniyam, Kumaran Nagar, Kummarpalayam, Chozhipalayam, KVT Avenue, Ali Nagar, Orakkadu, Palayam.

Thiruvottiyur area: TH Road, S Koil 1st to 3rd street, Periyar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, North Mada St, Thiru Nagar 1,2 street, K.V Kuppam, EH Road, Anjugam Nagar, Sakthi Puram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, TNSC Board II, CMRL, Gandhi Nagar, Chinna Eranavoor, Wimco Nagar, Thriuvottiyur area.