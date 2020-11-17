Rank lists for MBBS, BDS released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar released the rank lists for MBBS and BDS admissions 2020-2021 at the Directorate of Medical Education office here on Monday. Counselling will be conducted from November 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium here.

The minister released rank lists for the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students, government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges, and management quota seats for self-financing colleges

The first copy of the rank list was received by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Selection Committee Secretary G Selvarajan. A total of 972 applications were received from students for 7.5 per cent reservation, among which 951 have been accepted.

Speaking to reporters, the Health Minister said, “Counselling will begin from November 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium. Only 500 students will be called per day. Counselling for 7.5 per cent special reservation will begin after the special category counselling.”As many as 405 seats -- 313 in MBBS and 92 in BDS -- are reserved for government school students under 7.5 per cent reservation. There are 3,650 MBBS seats in 26 government medical colleges.

Among them, 227 MBBS seats and 12 BDS seats are reserved for 7.5 per cent reservation. In 15 self-financing colleges there are 2,100 MBBS seats, among them 1,061 are reserved for State quota and 86 MBBS are for the 7.5 per cent quota, said the minister.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to hand over seat allotment for government school students, said officials. The candidates can access the full rank list at www.tnmedicalselection.org website, the officials said.

Know these...

There are 3,650 MBBS seats in 26 government medical colleges. Among them, 227 MBBS seats and 12 BDS seats are reserved for 7.5 per cent reservation