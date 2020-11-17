STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN prepares database of healthcare workers for Covid vaccination

“We have asked the healthcare facilities to provide details of doctors, nurses and technicians and the process is expected to be completed soon.

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has started preparing the database of healthcare workers, who would be administered Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis, once it is ready. Director of Public Health TS Selvavinayagam said a communication in this regard has been sent to 2,500 government healthcare facilities and 25,000 private healthcare facilities across the State. 

“We have asked the healthcare facilities to provide details of doctors, nurses and technicians and the process is expected to be completed soon. Healthcare workers will be the first priority for administering the vaccine,” he told Express.

As soon as the data arrives, it would be uploaded on the Central government website, he added. At present,  phase two trial of Covishield, the Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, is underway in the State. The trial is being carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis at two institutions -- Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandran Institute of Higher Education and Search.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 75 volunteers recently and the second dose is expected to be given in a month’s time. “While the vaccine may not be ready yet, preparing a database would help the State to remain prepared,”said Dr Selvavinayagam. Following healthcare workers, frontline workers would be next. “Vaccination is a centrifugal process and the governments must frame a policy on how to expand target groups,” said virologist Dr Jacob John. 

356 years and counting
Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital celebrated 356 years of the hospital by cutting cake with the Dean E Theranirajan. The World’s first female doctor graduated from the Madras Medical College attached to the hospital in 1878.

