Disaster preparedness campaign rolled out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With monsoon at the peak, the personnel from TN Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) have been visiting low-lying areas in the city and addressing the residents on the need to be extra cautious to avoid rain related mishaps.

“We have been advising people not to stay in very old and dilapidated buildings or walk close to the electric poles and transformers. We also tell people not to allow their children to bathe in ponds, lakes, rivers and the beaches or play near drainages. We advise people against fishing in water bodies since there is a possibility of flooding due to torrential rains,” said a senior officer attached to TNFRS.

He said that orders have been issued by DGP Jaffer Sait (TNFRS) to conduct campaigns across the city whichever area is likely to be affected by floods. It may be recalled that a circular from the city police Commissionerate dated November 16 (Monday) to the subordinate officers to keep a tight vigil on the people living on the banks of Adyar river such as Tiruneermalai, Vazhuthalambedu, Natham, Thirumudivakkam, Kundrathur, Sirukalathur and Manapakkam since the Sembarambakkam lake was fast filling.