Garbage piles up; Corp calls it a ‘transitional issue’

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last few days, residents of Mylapore and Mandaveli have been noticing upturned old bins and garbage piles on the streets. The staff of Urbaser-Sumeet, which has taken over waste collection in the area from Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, said that the latter, had dumped garbage onto the streets.

The former contract holders wanted to take back their dustbins so they dumped it on the streets,” said a staff who did not want to be named. “We are now clearing up the garbage in most places. Most of the work is done.”

Residents complained of garbage lying uncleared in Sarojini and Madhavan street in Mahalingapuram and several streets in Mylapore and Mandaveli including Devadi street, Appu street, Adam street, TSV Koil street and Rosary Church street.

Calls made to a senior General Manager of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd were not answered. Meanwhile, a senior Corporation official said that this was not planned and is merely a transitional issue that has been sorted out almost fully.