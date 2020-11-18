Keep it moving

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Newton formulated that every action has an equal and opposite reaction, did you ever think that you can relate it to your body’s digestive system too? What you eat has to come out. And it does in the form of urine and stool.

We went as far as making a movie that centres around the importance of excretion. Piku had Bhashkor Banerjee (played by Amitabh Bachchan) struggling with constipation, ultimately finding relief in his ancestral house.

But we do not have to embark on a road trip like Mr Banerjee did to keep our bowels moving! While you may not be comfortable discussing your poop to friends and family, doctors insist that it can tell a lot about your health. The last stop in the movement of food in your digestive system, when it comes out in the form of stools or faeces is called bowel movement.

Stools are nothing but what’s left after your body absorbs important nutrients from the food you eat. What and how you eat affects your digestive system, and sometimes, your bowel movements — simply because of diet change.

Other times, changes in bowel movements signify something more serious. The ‘normal’ depends on each individual but there are some signs you can be on the lookout for. Dr KS Prasanna, consultant – Hepatology and Liver Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, and Dr Bhumika, Ayurvedic consultant, Avacado Care Clinic, Chennai, elaborates on the aspects of bowel movement and how it influences pooping patterns.

Normal versus abnormal

The appearance and consistency of each person’s stool vary. Any shade of yellow is considered healthy. The faeces has to be semi-solid in texture for it to be normal. Going by general medicine, Dr Prasanna suggests, “Passing stools in black or red indicates trouble and requires immediate attention as it could be early symptoms of health ailments.

If the texture is very watery or hard as a rock, then it could lead to abnormalities. Odour doesn’t make that big a difference as it is a resultant of what one consumes the previous meal.” Dr Bhumika has a slightly different take going by the Ayurvedic school of medicine. “Since faeces holds the shape of your intestine, it must resemble that shape.

If it looks like pellets or balls, there might be a problem,” she elaborates. Ayurveda differentiates people according to the three main components of the body – vata, pitta and kapha. The presence of these elements defines the prakurti (normal state of the body) of a person and the kind of food required by his/her body.

“Koshtha is the nature of digestive tract or hollow parts of the body which represents motility of the intestines and movement of food and faecal matter in the alimentary canal and elimination of stool. When there’s more kapha, the intestines tend to be soft and tender. When there’s more pitta, then it’s normal. When there’s more vata, then the intestine is hard,” explains Dr Bhumika.

Problems during pandemic

Both the doctors agree that some of the commonly reported bowel problems by patients during the lockdown include constipation, altered bowel movement, irritable bowel syndrome and diarrhoea. “People are prone to constipation due to lack of movement and physical activity, dehydration, and less fibre intake.

This is common and results in pain while passing stools. People with type A personality are generally anxious so when they experience a bout of anxiety or panic attack then they tend to pass stools frequently. Altered bowel movement can be due to change in bowel patterns because of the change in lifestyle,” explains Dr Prasanna.

Tips to ease the movement

As the city is experiencing northeast monsoon, the doctors suggest a few factors that can ease your bowel movement with a change in weather conditions. “Water and fibre are two major components of poop that are part of your diet. Drinking more water can make your bowel movements easier and smoother. Have hot water after every meal.

We recommend Triphala tablets that constitute three fruits rich in vitamin C — bibhitaki, amalaki and haritaki — for bowel-related problems. We also advise people to consume ghee as that can smoothen the digestive tract and ease the movement of stools,” insists Dr Bhumika. Fibre-rich fruits and vegetables are advised in general medicine.

Dr Prasanna says, “Eat vegetables, fruits and nuts that contain a good amount of fibre. Walk as often as you can. Exercise and perform some kind of physical movement.” Naturally, not all foods are good for your digestive tract. A few combinations of food items are said to be an irritant to the bowel system. “Incompatible food is equivalent to slow poison; so, be mindful of what you eat.

Avoid curd and consume buttermilk. Do not heat curd as it might kill the beneficial bacteria in it. Fish and milk do not go well. Same goes for ghee and honey. These are only a few on the list of food items that need to be taken in limited quantities for various reasons,” cautions Dr Bhumika.

Appetite & bowel movement

Why do some people need to poop after every meal? Why do some people develop a pattern of pooping after eating their comfort food? Does appetite affect bowel pattern and are the two related? Looks like it. “What you eat affects your bowel pattern because there is a lack of relaxation time after every meal. Eat food only when you are hungry and not when the clock ticks.

Avoid refrigerated food. Keep a two-hour gap between your last meal and going to bed. Appetite and bowel movements are related and both need a fine balance to function effectively,” emphasises Dr Bhumika. There isn’t a set number of times or a fixed time of the day when one should relieve themselves.

Dr Prasanna says that people can be habituated since childhood to follow and stick to a particular pattern. “It’s fine to poop after every meal or poop five times a day if that’s how your body functions. Some people, depending on the situation, deliberately switch their bowel movement off, fearing the sanitary conditions of public toilets. That, too, is fine. You will know when your pattern gets disrupted. Watch it carefully,” he advises.

Monitoring habits

The doctors stress upon talking about pooping patterns openly and giving it the attention it deserves instead of feeling embarrassed or shying away from the topic. “Look out for your bowel movement every time your body warns. Who knows your body better than yourself ? The digestive process is crucial for bodily functions. Your health depends on how clean you keep your body,” says Dr Bhumika.

FOOD THAT CAN EASE BOWEL MOVEMENT

VEGETABLES

French beans

Broad beans

Spinach

Brussel sprouts

Broccoli, Peas

Sweet potato

FRUITS

Apple, Papaya, Kiwi,

Banana, Avocado,

Guava, Pears

All citrus fruits

(orange and mosambi)

LENTILS

Nuts and dry fruits

Chia seeds, Flax seeds

Oat bran,

Prune, Figs

