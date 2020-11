MTC renumbers 16 buses across Chennai, alphabets dropped in five routes

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has recently altered bus numbers in over 16 routes. Services have also been extended without changing the number in a few routes.

According to official sources, route 5A, which was operated between T Nagar and Tambaram, has been renumbered as 51A. Similarly, route number 248, which ran from Vallalar Nagar to Pudur, has been changed as 48B.

Many buses operated from Thiruvanmiyur, Broadway, Poonamallee and Tambaram have undergone the number change in the last few days. Route 588ct (Thiruvanmiyur - Mahabalipuram) has been renumbered 588 and 99ct (Tambaram East - Shozhinganallur) has become 99A. Similarly, route 99S operated between Thiruvanmiyur and Kovalam has become 99B.

Route 51C (Tambaram West - Semmancheri S C B) has been renumbered 99C and route number 11A, which plied between Broadway and T Nagar, is now 11. Similarly, 54A (Poonamallee - Thirunindravur Rly Stn) has become 597C and M7 (T Nagar - Thiruvanmiyur via Taramani) has now been changed as '3'.

Route 7B (Broadway - Korattur) bus, which was popular among college students, has now become 35. The G70 (Vadapalani - Guduvanchery) has been renumbered as 70 G.

Interestingly, English alphabets attached with the numbers have been dropped in five bus routes. Route 592A (Red Hills - Uthukottai), 72C (T Nagar - Thiruverkadu), 15 B (Broadway - MGR Koyambedu), 25G (Anna Square - Poonamallee) and 37 G (Vallalar Nagar - Poonamallee) have been renumbered as 592, 72, 15, 25 and 37 respectively.

Meanwhile, Siruseri - Tambaram East buses 105 and 105A had been extended up to Tambaram West. "The numbers are changed as per the operational and administrative convenience. Based on the commuters demand, route destinations are altered," an official said.