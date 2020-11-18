Reopen shops at Koyambedu, plead flower traders as makeshift market inundated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flower traders from the Koyambedu market are a worried lot as the downpour during the week has nearly washed away their business at the makeshift market in Vanagaram. Wading through the knee-deep water, Mookaiyan, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Wholesale Market Association, told The New Indian Express that the makeshift market is vulnerable to rains and traders want to go back to the Koyambedu market complex.

A total of around 150 to 200 shops are doing their business in Vanagaram, a site temporarily allotted to the flower traders. "The site is a low-lying area and when it rains, there is no outlet for the water to drain out," he says, pointing out the stagnant water.

As a result traders have to wade in the water. "Many have developed infections in the feet and we request the authorities to at least give us a date to open our shops," says Mookaiyan. He says since the area is inundated, customers are keeping away as they have to wade in the water.

Interestingly, the fruit shops and the retail and semi-retail vegetable shops in the Koyambedu market are likely to open by the month end. But there is no light at the end of the tunnel for 470 flower traders who have yet to get back their shops in Koyambedu.

"We are being given stepmotherly treatment. We have represented to the authorities who said no government order has come in this regard," says Mookaiyan. The flower traders have now split up across the city. Some are operating in Erikarai, some in Mookambikai Road in Madhavaram, some in Kolathur and also in Vadapalani.

A Market Management Committee official told The New Indian Express that although the date is not finalised, the government will soon take a positive decision in this regard.