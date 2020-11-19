STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC won’t interfere with Tiruvannamalai temple event

The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemlatha closed the PIL moved by Vishwa Hindu Parishad seeking a direction for the temple authorities to conduct the festival.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to pass any directions on the conduct of Karthigal Deepam festival at Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that district administration, district police and temple administration are appropriate authorities to take a decision.

The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemlatha closed the PIL moved by Vishwa Hindu Parishad seeking a direction for the temple authorities to conduct the festival. Senior advocate ARL Sundaresan contended that car festival should be conducted in the four maada streets around the temple and not inside the temple.

Arguing for the temple, advocate AK Sriram, submitted that devotees in batches of 800 would be allowed to visit the temple during the  festival scheduled from November 17 to 28. “Devotees will be permitted from 8 am at a two-hour interval.

The entry closes by November 28 and none will be allowed from November 29 during Bharani Deepam and Mahadeepam,” he added. Also, the entry would be restricted to Annamalaiyar and Unnamalai templesThe car festival would be conducted inside the temple premises, he added.

