STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Take scientific approach while felling trees: HC

The court earlier restrained the State from the felling trees in the sensitive zone for the construction of a medical college.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday vacated its stay order against felling of 1,838 trees for construction of a medical college in Nilgiris that was once the Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Company (HPFMC).

As several stakeholders are involved, the court directed the State to adopt a scientific approach in felling of fully grown trees and to preserve each of them with adequate security before auctioning them.  The two-member bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and  R Hemalatha passed the directions on the batch of pleas seeking to restrain the State from felling trees.

The court earlier restrained the State from the felling trees in the sensitive zone for the construction of a medical college. Advocate General Vijay Narayan on Wednesday submitted that all the necessary permissions and clearances have been obtained.

The State has also identified a total of 50 acres of land for the afforestation programme, for the 1,838 fully grown trees, that will be felled. The petitioner sought the court to pass directions to the State to carry out afforestation programme in the district where the trees are being felled. The bench expressed disappointment that afforestation programmes are not being followed as per rule and ordered the State to file a detailed report and adjourned it to December 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp