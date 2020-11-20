STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After Khushbu Sundar, Apsara Reddy deserts Congress, to rejoin AIADMK

Asked why she chose to join the AIADMK at this time, Reddy said, “I feel that the present AIADMK government should continue after the 2021 Assembly elections."

Published: 20th November 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Apsara Reddy with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

Apsara Reddy with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few weeks after Khushbu Sundar, national spokesperson of the Congress, left the party to join the BJP, her colleague, Apsara Reddy, who was the first transgender national general secretary of the Congress women’s wing, has decided to join the BJP’s ally AIADMK in the presence of party top brass Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Indeed, she is returning to the AIADMK fold after a gap of around three years.

Talking to The New Indian Express just ahead of joining the AIADMK, Reddy said, “I really feel that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is providing Amma’s rule. I strongly believe that a transgender woman will get due recognition in the AIADMK because I experienced it during the times of Amma,” Reddy added. However, Reddy said she was not expecting any position in the AIADMK but was willing to serve sincerely in whatever post was assigned to her.

Recalling her days in the AIADMK, Reddy said, “I came into politics because of Madam J Jayalalithaa. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and their entire council of Ministers have done a phenomenal job during the COVID-19 period. And the recent measure of providing 7.5 percent reservation for government school students who clear NEET is a significant step for the welfare of rural students in Tamil Nadu.”

She also said women are not given due importance in the Congress. “Particularly, I wish to say that the 'high command politics' of the Congress will never be suitable for Tamil Nadu. In the Congress, everything is driven by the party’s national leadership. So, locally, the party is very weak. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, people wish that leaders reach out to them with welfare schemes. If I want to do something for the people of Tamil Nadu, I have to be with a political party from this state. So, I am returning to the AIADMK,” she added.

She recalled that during the COVID-19 times, she along with her colleagues were helping the public, especially transgenders who were in need of assistance. Reddy said she had also worked with the families of child abuse victims in the past.

Explaining why she joined the Congress last year, Reddy said, “After the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), there was a lot of confusion in the AIADMK and I did not want to make any comment on any of the factions at that time. So, I joined the Congress to continue my services to the people.”

Asked why she chose to join the AIADMK at this time, Reddy said, “I feel that the present AIADMK government should continue after the 2021 Assembly elections. So, I want to strengthen the hands of this government and tell the people about the good work the AIADMK is doing because it deserves to retain power."

After a brief stint in the BJP for less than a month in 2016, Reddy joined the AIADMK in the presence of the then general secretary J Jayalalitha who made her the national spokesperson of the party. During the campaign for the 2016 Assembly elections, Reddy canvassed votes for the AIADMK by addressing public meetings in fluent Tamil. After the death of Jayalaltihaa, Reddy came out in support of VK Sasikala and interviewed her for the first time in an English magazine. She also campaigned for the AIADMK in the RK Nagar byelection in December 2017.

Reddy has worked with The New Indian Express, Deccan Chronicle and The Hindu as a journalist. She has worked with BBC World Service London. With a BA from Monash University, Australia and an MA from City University, London, Reddy has also addressed the European Parliament and delivered keynote speeches at universities like Princeton University in the US. She has been working in the field of child abuse and transgender empowerment. She is a vocal champion of women’s rights and has organised workshops and protests to convey her message of gender justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apsara Reddy AIADMK congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp