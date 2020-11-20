South Korea donates over 3K medical kits to PHCs, anganwadis, schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company, commemorated the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea, 2020, by distributing 450 medical kits (consisting of non-contact thermometer, handwash, sanitiser) to primary health centres and 3,550 kits to government schools and anganwadis in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative aims at reinforcing the significance of good hygiene for the safety of teachers, parents and children in local communities across South India, a release said. Highlighting the role of India on how it dispatched medical units during the Korean War, Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said “Korean companies have donated money and medical equipment to help India to overcome the Coronavirus.

This is meaningful, considering that India helped during the Korean War, by dispatching medical units.”

The National Foundation Day, which marks the origin of Korea, constitutes an important annual reminder of the growth of a nation which rose from the ashes of war to become one of the most dynamic countries in the world.

Every year, Consul General of the Republic of Korea and Venu Srinivasan, as Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, host an event to mark the occasion and to renew ties of goodwill and friendship with well-wishers, who value the relationship between Korea and India.

In these challenging times, the physical ceremony has been replaced with a unique community-connect initiative. InKo Centre, the Indo-Korean Cultural and Information Centre with assistance from TVS Motor, has initiated social interventions to contribute towards the health and well-being of local communities.