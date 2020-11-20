STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalker who honey trapped girls, threatened with their naked photos arrested in Chennai

In her complaint the girl said that she had fallen in love with a man she made acquaintence with through social media. 

Published: 20th November 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

The stalker who honey trapped and threatened girls in Chennai, Arun Christopher.

The stalker who honey trapped and threatened girls in Chennai, Arun Christopher. (Photo | Express)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man who allegedly honey trapped girls through social media platforms and later threatened them with their naked pictures was arrested by the Adyar Cyber Crime police on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Arun Christopher, 25, from Tondiarpet is a BE Aeronautical Engineering graduate, and comes from a well-to-do family with parents working as government staff, said the police. Arun works as a temporary staff in the Electricity Department.

Recently a girl from the Chennai city had approached the Adyar Cyber Cell and lodged a complaint.

In her complaint the girl said that she had fallen in love with a man she made acquaintence with through social media. 

"Arun had slowly developed an intimate relationship with the girl and later had asked for her naked pictures. The girl used to send them," said Sub Inspector of Police, Maharajan, from the Adyar Cyber Cell, quoting the complaint of the victim. 

He added that the man would also video call the girl and record her without her knowledge. During the call, he would ask her to strip. 

Pampered too much, Arun had led a carefree life, said the police.

Maharajan said, "Once he had befriended a girl, Arun had his way of speaking to girls to gain their trust. Once he made a girl believe that he's in love with her, he would ask for their naked pictures and also record the video calls."

Later he would ask for the login ID and password of the victim's social media platforms. "He would select a few other girls from the victim's account and text them posing as the victim and ask for their mobile numbers.

After getting their mobile numbers Arun would contact them and speak to them the same way he had spoken to other victims," said V Vikraman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar.

Some girls who raised suspicion contacted the victim's father which is when he came to know that her daughter was honey trapped.

Since Arun had not demanded any money from the victims, the police suspect he does it for receiving sexual favours. "If the girl does not oblige to his demand he would threaten the girls to upload the pictures online," said Vikraman.

Mobiles phones wiped clean

An interesting turn of events occured when Arun was arrested and the latter quickly formatted his gadget. "He claimed that he had nothing to do with the stalking case since there's nothing on his mobile phone.

His mobile phone was wiped clean and there was no evidence. It later struck me that people like him would have stored the pictures and images not on his mobile phone but on cloud," said V Vikraman.

While checking, the police found that his mobile had an application named 'Easy Vault'. This app enables Arun to hide the images in a storage space he had purchased. 

"After opening the app, we found hundreds of pictures and videos of several girls," said the police.

Arun was booked under IT Act and Women Harassment Act. 

Request from Police

In his request to youngsters, Deputy Commissioner, V Vikraman said, "At any cost do not trust any person you visit only online. Several fraudsters claim to meet you in person and speak honey laden words.

Moreover, sharing personal pictures of oneself to strangers is a dangerous deal. We request youngsters not to let their feelings take over their conscience as it could land them in trouble."

Police seized a laptop and two mobiles from him and remanded him in judicial custody.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Christopher Adyar Cyber cell chennai
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp