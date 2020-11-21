Newsroom Nostalgia

Roshne Balasubramanain By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the world of national television, ‘explosive exclusives’, ‘fake’, ‘exaggeration’ and ‘toxic’ have, perhaps, been the buzzwords of this year.

From self-styled masters of the media universe fighting it out as crores of enraptured viewers watch on the disruptive conversations; abuses and curses hurled at one another in a brutal melee of hurt egos and power; hate movements masquerading as ‘fight for justice’ campaigns, and inflated ratings and hostile newsrooms to a war of words turning into ugly scuffles among channels — the loudest voices in the newsrooms have pressed the anarchy button, serving viewers the mere illusion of “being informed”.

On the 24th World Television Day, in recognition of the medium’s impact on decision-making and its potential role in sharpening the focus on major issues, we take a step back from the toxic worldviews of prime-time broadcast TV’s ‘stars’ and catch up with old-time news presenters, who anchored nothing but news.

The ring of truth

Shobana Ravi, one of the pioneers of news anchoring from the state, tells that “the ring of truth”, seems to be one of the missing elements in current news channels. “The world of broadcast media has seen a paradigm shift over the last decade. The dignity of the middle-path has now become hard to find. There is too much noise and mediocrity in the presentation.

But, the technical aspect has gotten slightly better,” says the presenter, known for her immaculate diction, tone and volume, among other virtues. With TRP-hungry anchors playing a huge role in influencing the viewers, she notes that it has, unfortunately, become an inevitable part of television news. “With TRP playing a major role now, anchors have no choice but to be mindful of nothing but that,” shares Shobana, who during her two-odd-decade journey with the state-run Doordarshan (From 1975 to 2007), has mentored several aspirants and budding anchors, many who’ve gone on to carve a unique style and name for themselves.

Rathna, who began her career as a news anchor with Doordarshan in 1989, is perhaps, among the handful of newsreaders who have transcended through different eras of television. “It’s been an interesting journey, to witness the myriad changes,” she says, recalling her “accidental” debut. “After auditioning and getting selected, as trainees, we are usually asked to observe senior news anchors from close quarters for about a month. We have to soak in the studio ambience, understand how everything works and observe the body language and modulation of the seniors.

That’s precisely what I was doing until an emergency called for me to take the news anchor’s chair, even before I was to make my official debut. Shobana Ravi ma’am had bouts of severe cough during a news bulletin and she signalled me to step in and read the rest of the news pieces. I did as told and that was my debut, 15 days before my official debut,” she recalls. Three decades later, the newsroom, Rathna says, remains an unpredictable place.

“We are trained to remain poised, stoic and hold ourselves together at all times, despite the nature of the news. However, sometimes, it becomes a challenge. I had to present the news of the devastating tsunami, and the infamous Kumbakonam fire accident, with a heavy heart. Those are incidents that remain fresh in my memory. To witness the horrifying visuals while delivering not emotions but the news, comes with years of practise. It’s this varied experience that I consider as a key takeaway in my journey,” shares Rathna, who holds a place in the hearts of several loyal news-watchers, to date.

Passion for craft

TV Varadarajan, known for his ubiquitous presence in different products of the telly — from serials to shows, credits experiences as a news anchor with Doordarshan which shaped him and perhaps, gave opportunities of a lifetime. “Former chief minister, late MG Ramachandran, was someone I looked up to. On the day of his demise, with a fractured hand and a heavy heart, I rushed to the news station, and I read the news. It was the greatest tribute that I could give to him,” says the theatre artiste, who began his journey as a news presenter with DD in 1977.

From the Indian Cricket team’s 1983 World Cup win to the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Varadarajan’s two-decade-long illustrious journey as an anchor was dotted with news, which changed the face of the country in more than one way.

“Our voice modulation, though not melodramatic like today, used to convey what the looming news was about. We were mindful of the news and viewers, and sensitive about how it would affect anyone involved. Something that seems to be missing in today’s world,” says the actor, whose first paycheck for his news reading stint was `40. “To be in the industry, one had to be passionate about the craft. Though the pay scale subsequently increased, when compared to other media fields, it wasn’t and still isn’t well-paying. But the sheer passion to deliver news to the viewer kept many of us going.

Later, with the entry of private channels, many migrated in the hopes of higher pay,” he details. Jayashree Sundar, known for her mastery over the Tamil language concurs. “Doordarshan was like a university for all of us. We learned, were shaped and moulded for the media boom that was to come. With great mentors, we were able to learn more than what the eye met and that is perhaps one of the reasons why a group of us, from the initial batches, have been able to be sought after and have an identity for ourselves even 20-30 years later,” she shares.

Reminiscing the past

A basic graduation degree, knowledge of current affairs, a good command over the Tamil language and a voice that would resonate with the audience were what was needed back in the day, to become the face of news. Now, things are changing and the quality control seems to have become questionable, says Jayashree, echoing the thoughts of other old-time news anchors.

“During auditions, we were at times given scripts which would have errors. For instance, once the name of a female international minister was addressed as ‘Thiru’ (Mr), it was a test to see if we were competent enough to identify and correct it. Which I did. But today, becoming news anchors is driven by the hunger for fame, to be in the limelight and used as a ticket to step into other mediums than for the love of news reading itself.

This attitude has had a large-scale effect on the quality of news that’s being presented,” says Senthamil Arasu, a 72-year-old former instrumentation engineer, who debuted in DD in 1980. “The teleprompter made its entry into the newsrooms only a decade after I joined the field. Until then, our scripts used to be manually written or typed. Sometimes, the text used to be smudged. But we managed to read it while taking cues from the floor manager about the speed and tone in which we had to present the news. We were multitasking!” he says.

A heady concoction of joyous and sad news — a reflection of life itself — laced every news anchor’s life. “I am an ardent fan of AM Rajah and had to announce the doyen’s unfortunate passing, in 1989. Once, we had to interrupt the Oliyum Oliyum pro g ramme and shar e broadcast news — for people to stay safe and indoors as the meteorological department had just predicted that there will be heavy rains. After presenting the news, I stepped out to head home and was welcomed by clear skies! Everyone in my colony, who had been interrupted by the news bulletin laughed at me. Despite being embarrassed at that moment, now, it puts a smile on my face,” he tells.

While technological advancements have made news anchoring and the newsroom more conducive, popular news anchor ‘Top 10’ Suresh Kumar feels that the quality in presentation, over the years, has been plummeting. “Earlier, we had to read news under the tungsten lights. It used to make the room hot despite it being air-conditioned. The make-up quality was average and used to wash down due to the heat; we didn’t have a teleprompter or any tool to pass on cues directly from the producer to us. So, the floor managers acted as the bridge, sharing cues like an orchestrator.

Now, things have changed and technology has become a boon. But, the quality of news reading, the diction of Thamizh words and pronunciation, the sense of timing and accountability of anchors and the way news bulletins are scripted — all seem to be going south,” he points. “We had sub-editors and producers like Andal Priyadarshini and H Ramakrishnan who used to write crisp scripts.

Now, we seldom find such writing,” shares the anchor with over two decades of experience. Septuagenarian Prema Sadasivam, the first ‘casualnewsreader’ of the state, who made her debut eight days after Doordarshan was launched in Chennai, fondly recalls how the tight-knit and multi-faceted group of anchors back then enjoyed a certain star status.

“Television was a novelty and we were among the very few faces that appeared on screen, across households that owned a TV. When we stepped out, we were immediately recognised and acknowledged by our viewers. Once, Visalakshi Nedunchezhiyan and Dayalu Ammal too recognised me at a hotel, came, greeted and shared words of appreciation,” recalls Prema, who presented the news bulletin on MGR’s decision to form a government, one that went on to change the course of politics in Tamil Nadu. With several channels, both local and national taking the route of sensationalism to up their TRP, Prema offers that channels become more mindful of what it presents to its viewers.

“Sometimes channels don’t have content for the whole day, so they plugin and share the same news in a loop, eventually sensationalising something that doesn’t require importance. If this trend continues, talk shows and debates featuring panellists not related to the subject of the matter will become obsolete. Viewers have started feeling the monotony. Maybe in a few years, two-three minute flash news will become the way forward and people will completely turn their gaze to other media platforms for unbiased, quality news,” she adds.

To become the face of news

