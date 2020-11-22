Women can take EMU trains in non-peak hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women who are not coming under the category of essential services staff can travel in Chennai suburban trains from Monday during non-peak hours. They can travel during the non-peak hours from Monday to Saturday and throughout the day on Sundays, according to a Southern Railway release.

The non-peak hours are reckoned from the early hours of the day to 7am in the morning, 10am to 4.30pm and from 7:30pm to the closing hours of the day. They are allowed to travel either using their season tickets or on purchase of single-journey tickets.

Single journey tickets can be purchased by woman passengers at the boarding stations before the commencement of non-peak hours. Children up to the age of 12 years accompanying them are also permitted to travel during non-peak hours.