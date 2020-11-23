STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai woman lives with dead husband for four days

After preliminary inquiry, police said Damodaran who had gone to sleep four days ago did not wake up the next morning. 

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sometimes we just feel like our loved ones are immortals. And that they won’t leave us alone in this world without letting us know of it. 

When Rajeswari’s (55) husband Damodaran died four days ago at their house near Chengalpattu, she continued to think that he was asleep or in a deep meditative state. When the neighbours got foul smell emanating out of their house, they complained to the police. 

It was the police who broke Rajeswari’s bubble and broke the news to her that her husband, the 65-year-old Damodaran, had passed away four days ago and retrieved his body on Saturday night. Damodaran was a soothsayer by profession. After his first wife died many years ago, he married Rajeswari and lived with her. When the smell became unbearable on Saturday, the neighbours asked Rajeswari about it, to which she replied that it could be due to the death of some rodent. 

As they couldn’t take it for an answer, with the odour also turning intense, they alerted the Chengalpattu taluk police. A team of police rushed to the spot and found that Rajeswari had prepared food for her husband. She instructed the personnel not to make noise as he would get angry if he woke up, said a senior police officer. Police sent the body to Chengalpattu GH for postmortem. After preliminary inquiry, police said Damodaran who had gone to sleep four days ago did not wake up the next morning. 

“Rajeswari, after grazing her cattle, returned home and found him still sleeping. She thought that Damodaran had gone out and slept again. She just could not believe that he was dead. She kept saying that it was not possible because Damodaran was a soothsayer and that he was in a meditative state,” said the police. While a case of suspicious death has been registered, police are investigating whether Damodaran died of ill health or because of any other cause. Police are also investigating if Rajeswari is mentally stable.
 

