IIT Madras researchers develop solar-powered survey craft for ports and inland waterways

The survey craft was developed by a research team at the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras, which is in the process of commercializing this technology

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:13 PM

The Solar-powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft, developed by NTCPWC-IIT Madras,being field tested off the Chennai Coast at Kamarajar Port. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras researchers have developed a solar-powered unmanned autonomous survey craft for ports and inland waterways, said a statement from the institute on Monday. These craft can be used to ease maritime traffic even in shallow water.

The vehicle can independently undertake hydrographic and oceanographic surveys and provide real-time data transmission over long distance. This functioning of the system could be expanded if it is equipped with an echo sounder, GPS System and broadband communication technology, capable of delivering precise depth measurements, the statement said.

It is also possible to add additional payloads to take specific measurements and 360-degree cameras, among other things. The craft had a "successful field-test recently off the Chennai coast at Kamarajar Port", the statement said, adding that further field trials under harsher environments have been scheduled at Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata, later this month.

The survey craft was developed by a research team at the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) in IIT Madras, which is already in the process of commercializing this
technology with the help of the Indian government and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. The research team included Prof K Murali, D Leo and D Kumaran Raju.

This craft is a significant leap towards indigenization of the Indian maritime sector, which is currently dominated by foreign technology, said Murali, adding, "It will help to meet the increasing demands for volume and efficiency as ships are becoming larger, with maximum loading to ensure most efficient operations.”

