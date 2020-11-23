STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC reserves order on plea to direct Anna University to set aside demand for exam fees

S Hariharan, a third-year civil engineering student, in his plea submitted that it was unfair that the university is not releasing the results of those who had not paid examination fees

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University. (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved its orders on a plea moved by students seeking directions to Anna University to set aside its fee demand for the cancelled examinations and declare the results without insisting on payment.

Justice Anand Venkatesh passed the directions after hearing the submissions made by Anna University justifying its decision to collect exam fees.

S Hariharan, a third-year civil engineering student, in his plea submitted that it was unfair that the university is not releasing the results of those who had not paid examination fees.

The move by Anna University came after the state government during June ordered the cancellation of semester examinations of all undergrads as well as postgraduate students till pre-final semester.

The petitioners argued that the controller of examinations demanded Rs 1450 from every student as examination fees and the amount collected will run into crores of rupees.

Anna University in its submissions stated that it had not collected exam fees over and above the actual expenditure incurred for conducting the exams. The university also said that it would suffer a
major financial crunch if it is not permitted to collect a fee for the cancelled exams.

