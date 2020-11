R Satish Babu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon takes root in this part of the country and days turn wetter and nights as pleasant as it can get, the city has not been without its woes.

From waterlogged roads and flooded streets to neverdry laundry and imminent power cuts, there’s much to not like about this elusive season.

Yet, now and then, if you happen to be at the right place and right time — perhaps with a rainbow-colored umbrella — you’ll find much magic in this madness, it seems.