STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NGT serves notice to Chennai Metro Water for choking Buckingham Canal at Ennore

Taking suo motu cognizance of an article published in The New Indian Express on November 6, the tribunal has constituted a joint committee to visit the spot and assess the damage caused

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the soil-filled Buckingham Canal (File photo | Express)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued a notice to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for choking the Buckingham Canal in Ennore even as cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to bring very heavy rainfall to Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Taking suo motu cognizance of an article published in The New Indian Express on November 6, the tribunal has constituted a joint committee to visit the spot and assess the damage caused.

The committee would consist of senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority, Chennai Metro Water, Public Works Department and the Tiruvallur district collector. It is mandated to submit a factual and action taken report.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, said it was satisfied that there was substantial threat to the environment. Chennai Metro Water had illegally dumped hundreds of tonnes of dredged soil from Ennore Creek into the Buckingham Canal impeding the flow of water. After The New Indian Express highlighted the illegality, a clean-up was taken up.

However, PWD engineers on the ground said the work is moving at a snail's pace. Even two days back, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO), which is laying transmission towers in the area, built a road across the Buckingham Canal to facilitate movement of heavy machinery. "I had to request TANTRANSCO and Chennai Metro Water contractors each day to fast track the clean-up work and not lay new roads across the canal. Already, the width of the canal is compromised and on top of it dumping of dredged material has impeded the water flow," a PWD official said.

On the flood scare, the official said there is another connection between the Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar river, which would carry the flood water and in the event of extremely heavy rainfall the surplus water will have to flow through this choked portion of the canal. "Some portion of the canal is dredged to allow surplus water to flow. There should not be much of a problem. But, the canal has to be restored at the earliest," he asserted.

Chennai Metro Water is carrying out dredging activity to lay an underwater pipeline to convey treated water from the 45 MLD Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur to the industries at the Manali-Ennore corridor. The Union Environment Ministry, while granting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, has detailed specific conditions which say, "The project work will not affect marine/creek environment during construction and operational phases. There will be no blockages and free flow of water will be maintained in the canal/creek during the process of laying of pipelines." These have been blatantly violated by Chennai Metro Water.

Meanwhile, the NGT bench has also formed another joint committee to look into the status of the Buckingham Canal in central parts of Chennai. The canal, which is playing an important role in Chennai flood mitigation, is polluted and choked with plastic and solid waste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal Chennai Metro Water Buckingham Canal Ennore
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp