Dug-up road invites muddy mishaps

A Chennai Metro Water official said that the trenches were dug for laying underground sewage network and the work was stopped more than a week ago.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Well begun is half done. But if you are going to leave a work half-done, it’s better you don’t begin it at first place. Chennai Metro Water engineers who had earlier undertaken underground sewage connection works in Nerkundram by digging up trenches in the middle of the road, have just given a quick-fix ending to their assignment. Result? The arterial road in the area which links to Poonamallee Highway, Koyambedu Wholesale Market and Kaliamman Koil Street has ‘vanished’. 

Vehicles and people slither to move in the muddied stretch, at times risking their lives. On Monday, a giant container lorry got stuck in the mud piled up on the road. “The officials did not close the trenches properly and the roads are uneven, leading to vehicles getting enmeshed in the mud, which is also wet due to the rains,” said a resident. Even though the lorry was removed in a short span of time, it was the second such incident. Last week, a truck was trapped in the middle of the road and it took more than a day for the officials to bring it out of the mire.

A Chennai Metro Water official said that the trenches were dug for laying underground sewage network and the work was stopped more than a week ago. When pointed out over the incomplete work in covering up the trenches, the official said she would visit the spot and review it. A corporation engineer said roads could not be laid as they have no NOC from Chennai Metro Water.

Comments

