When entertainment meets social causes

CHENNAI: Facilities for washing hands, availability of clean drinking water, and separate toilets for boys and girls have been some of the critical components for sanitation in schools. It’s 2020 but poor sanitation infrastructure seems to be one of the most important reasons for the low enrolment rate and higher dropout rates in schools. In an effort to bring about a change by keeping sanitation as the core area, Socioladder.org, a fundraising platform, announced Bharat WashED — a mission to provide sanitation, hygiene and infrastructure, post the pandemic. With an aim to drive education through sanitation, the foundation, in association with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), has also successfully initiated a school transformation project throughout India.

“Before the lockdown, we visited 12 government-aided schools in Manipur with the highest drop out rates. We were alarmed by the sanitary conditions. We want to give every child a right to a clean and safe learning environment. Providing sustainable infrastructure and community engagement is a way of contributing to better educational outcomes. Our project proposes to achieve improved sanitation in schools at the primary and secondary levels,” says Shravan Charya, founder and CEO, SocioLadder.

In support of accelerating the Government’s initiatives of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), SocioLadder, under the banner name ‘Bharat WashED’, has initially tied up with 10,000 schools across India.

As part of the ongoing mission, the platform recently launched NOFILTER Stream, a conversation series that intends to build communities and bring awareness and education through celebrity conversations, fundraiser events and real stories online. The socio-tainment channel seeks to become the voice of transparent, easy, accessible charity for all.

Actor R Madhavan was the first guest for the premiere on November 18. “Our target is to bring together personalities from all walks of life to discuss the world’s most pressing issues and the large-scale disparities in income levels. This up-close and personal conversation between like-minded leaders speaks volumes about the importance of transformation,” he points out. NOFILTER Stream will be an ongoing series and can be viewed on their social media platforms.

Speaking about the long road ahead, Shravan suggests, “With the COVID-19 pandemic, more CSR programmes will keep sanitation and hygiene as their primary focus for charity. SocioLadder offers a technology-led platform to connect the supply and demand sides of charity by providing donors transparency and micro-visibility of measurable social impact through IBM Blockchain Technology. We hope for corporates and philanthropists to take up sanitation as a problem and work towards it in a transparent way possible.”

SocioLadder is a fundraising platform registered in the US, with operations in India, UAE, Australia and Sri Lanka. For details, visit NoFilter Stream by SocioLadder on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, or www.socioladder.org