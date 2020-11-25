STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Badminton diaries: Rallying a rousing success

There was a time when Express Shuttle Club used to organise the Krishna Khaitan All-India Junior Badminton championship in Chennai regularly.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a time when Express Shuttle Club used to organise the Krishna Khaitan All-India Junior Badminton championship in Chennai regularly. Scores of players benefitted from this tournament and it was a good opportunity for youngsters — in particular, those from the city — to impress one and all and get a good exposure.

Sanjiv Sachdeva, under whose ambit the tournament found growth here, took the project to Pune too when he retired from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). All this, however, is history. The city has had no major tournament to be proud of in the past years.

Yet, emerging as one of the most promising junior player in the country — all through sheer hard work and determination — is 16-year-old Sankar Muthusamy. Sankar, for his creditable performance in the national and international meets, won the Player of the Year for 2018 and 2019 (jointly with Rithvik) at the annual awards function of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association held earlier this month.

In 2018, he became the first ever player from Tamil Nadu to win an Asian medal (bronze) in the Under-15 category. He also bagged two national titles and was ranked India No 1 in the Under 15 segment that season. In 2019, he jointly won the Player of the Year award, along with Rithvik, for winning several tournaments. “I am passionate about the game.

I want to be a professional badminton player. I know that you have to work very hard to achieve my goal. I am doing open schooling so that I can spend more time on practice and playing tournaments. I am fairly good at studies. I train under coach Aravindan Samiappan at Fireball Badminton Academy,’’ says Sankar. Aravindan has plenty of praise for Sankar and points to the youngster’s hard work and ability to grasp things and improvise as strong points.

“Sankar has always been eager to play in higher age group tournaments and this has helped sharpen his game,’’ insists Aravindan. A change of style in play has enabled Sankar to win Asian U-15 crown and a bronze medal in the men’s senior nationals. “Sankar has a defensive game style, with good rallying capacity of that of the old school of play. He used to be an out and out defensive player in sub-junior level but still bagged six national titles playing that way.

But, in past two years, he has vastly improved at the netplay and has started to attack more, which has seen him finish podium consistently at the U-19 level and in senior nationals as well,’’ reveals Aravindhan. “Since his smash is still not as potent, he has been working on counter-attacking skills and improving strokes from the rear court,’’ adds the noted coach.

Sankar has won a bronze medal in the national men’s event wants to regularly compete at the senior level regularly. He is preparing for the state championship to be held next month. “I want to do well in the men’s events. I am working with my coach Aravind sir. After joining his academy I have improved my game and fitness. I do a lot of bodyweight strengthening and wall practice. I am now working on rear court strokes. I am preparing for the state meet, which is most likely to be held next month,’’ signed off Sankar, whose idol is Lin Dan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp