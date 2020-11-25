Chennai airport prepares for cyclone Nivar, asks small aircrafts to be shifted to safer places

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai airport has asked the small aircraft to be shifted to safer places as it braces for cyclone Nivar which is expected to make landfall in the state in the evening.

"We have informed small aircraft owners to take a decision to this effect at the earliest," a chennai airport official stated.

"The wind speed is believed to be 14 knots as such there is no need to evacuate larger aircraft as of now. We are monitoring the alerts from Indian Metrology department," said airport officials.

"We are keeping the terminal open and food will be provided to passengers stranded at the airport. We have also asked the airlines to inform passengers well in advance about the cancellation of flights so that they don't venture out during the inclement weather," the official further added.

It is learnt that the airport does not have any foreign aircraft and the flight operations is limited unlike the earlier cyclones where in the airport would be crowded with aircraft.

Meanwhile, all 12 departures and 12 arrivals have been cancelled. Ten of them are ATR aircraft and one is an A320 aircraft and another an A321 aircraft. They were flying from and to Thoothukudi, Trichy,

Hubli, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Kannur.

All three major ports in Chennai hoisted level 9 warning signal as all vessels left the ports by Tuesday evening.

Ppl in low lying areas adjoining the Adyar like Kanu Nagar, Choolaipallam, Thideer Nagar, Amman Nagar, Burma Colony, Jafferkhanpet, Kotturpuram, Chitra Nagar have been asked to move to the nearest relief camps #CycloneNivar @xpresstn — Nirupama Viswanathan (@NirupamaViswa) November 25, 2020

Level 9 signal, of the total of 11 signals, signifies a 'very danger' warning, which means the cyclone is now a severe or very severe cyclone and is expected to move keeping the port to its right.

​Chennai Port chairman P Raveendran told The New Indian Express that even people have been asked to venture out of the port. "We are keeping only emergency staff in the port and have made arrangements for them to stay in the office premises."

He said the sea is swelling and very rough and hoped cyclone Nivar is likely to make a landfall by the evening or late night.

