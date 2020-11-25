Cyclone Nivar: Chennai airport to remain shut for 12 hours

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city airport will remain shut for 12 hours due to Cyclone Nivar which is likely to make landfall on Wednesday night.

According to Chennai Airport spokesman, all aircraft operations at Chennai airport will remain suspended from 7pm on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.

The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the approaching cyclone.

Earlier, Chennai airport had asked the small aircraft to be shifted to a safer place as it braced for cyclone Nivar. "We have informed small aircraft owners to take a decision to this effect at the earliest," a Chennai airport official stated.

"The wind speed is believed to be 14 knots as such there is no need to evacuate larger aircraft as of now. We are monitoring the alerts from the Indian Metrology department," said airport officials.

"We are keeping the terminal open and food will be provided to passengers stranded at the airport. We have also asked the airlines to inform passengers well in advance about the cancellation of flights so that they don't venture out during the inclement weather," the official said.

It is learnt that the airport does not have any foreign aircraft and the flight operations are limited, unlike the earlier cyclones where in the airport would be crowded with aircraft.

Meanwhile, all 12 departures and 12 arrivals have been cancelled. Ten of them are ATR aircraft and one is an A320 aircraft and another an A321 aircraft. They were flying from and to Thoothukudi, Trichy, Hubli, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Kannur.

Meanwhile, all three major ports in Chennai hoisted the level 9 warning signal as all vessels left the ports by Tuesday evening.

Level 9 signal, of the total of 11 signals, signifies a 'very danger' warning, which means the cyclone is now a severe or very severe cyclone and is expected to move to keep the port to its right.

Chennai Port chairman P Raveendran said even people have been asked to venture out of the port. "We are keeping only emergency staff in the port and have made arrangements for them to stay in the office premises.

He said the sea is swelling and very rough and hoped Cyclone Nivar is likely to make landfall by the evening or late night.