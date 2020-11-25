Cyclone Nivar: Southern Railway cancels more trains, full refund to be granted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of Cyclone Nivar, Southern Railway has cancelled several trains on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement, the railways said full refund of fare will be granted on ticket cancellations. The time limit for availing refunds has been extended to six months from the date of journey.

For PRS counter tickets, refunds across the counter can be availed on submission of tickets at the counters up to six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train. Auto refund facilities are available for tickets booked online.

For trains cancelled partially, passengers can avail full refund for the untraveled portion until six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train. Auto refund facilities are available for

tickets booked online, added the statement.

Here's the list of cancelled trains:

On November 25:

Train No. 02674 Coimbatore – Chennai Central – Coimbatore Specials fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation on November 25:

Train No 02624 Thiruvananthapuram – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday is partially cancelled between Erode and Chennai. The train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Erode.

Train No 02602 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central Special train leaving Mangaluru on Wednesday will run up to Salem and Train No 02640 Alappuzha –Chennai Central Special leaving Alappuzha Wednesday will be short terminated in Erode.

On November 26:

Train No 02675 / 02676 Chennai Central – Coimbatore – Chennai Central specials, Train No 06027 / 06028 Chennai Central – Coimbatore –Chennai Central specials, Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Central specials, Train No 02680/02679 Coimbatore - Chennai Central – Coimbatore specials, Train No.02608/02607 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Specials, Train No 06057/06008 Chennai – Tirupati - Chennai specials, Train No. 02673 Chennai Central - Coimbatore Special, Train No.02760/02759 Hyderabad – Tambaram- Hyderabad Specials, Train No.06053 Madurai – Bikaner Special, Train No.06020 Madurai – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special and Train No.02808 Chennai Central – Santragachi Special are fully cancelled on Thursday.

Partial cancellation on November 26:

Train No 02623 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Special train is cancelled between Chennai and Coimbatore on Thursday. The train will be operated between Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No 02601 Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central Special Train will be operated between Salem and Mangaluru Central on Thursday. Train No 02639 Chennai Central – Alappuzha special train leaving Chennai on Thursday is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Erode and will run between Erode and Alappuzha.

On November 29:

Train No.06054 Bikaner - Madurai Special scheduled leave Bikaner on November 29 is fully cancelled.