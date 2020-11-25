STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar

Meanwhile, Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore has also stocked up oxygen and put disaster management team on standby. 

Published: 25th November 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 12:49 PM

Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, government hospitals in the city have stocked up oxygen cylinders and have kept disaster management teams on standby to attend to any emergency arriving due to Nivar.

The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has kept two oxygen tankers on standby. All heads of the department, along with the Dean, have been instructed to stay back in the campus till the cyclone crosses.

"We have kept generators ready in case of power disruption and also electrical department staff will be staying in the campus to monitor the situation. Chief doctors will be staying in the campus till cyclone crosses," said Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dean Dr P Vasanthamani Dean.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean Dr E Theranirajan said, "all emergency drugs have been stocked in all the emergency care units. Doctor's team will be staying in the campus 24x7 for any emergency.

"Lift operators, generator operators will be available. We have also ttocked up oxygen and also generators are kept ready with fuel filled," added Dr Theranirajan. 

Meanwhile, Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore has also stocked up oxygen and put disaster management team on standby. 

"We also checked all ventilators conditions, kept generators ready. One team will be monitoring water logging in the campus and have stocked jet pumps to drain the water," said Government Hospital for Women and Children Director Dr S Vijaya.

A senior doctor at the Institute of Child Health Egmore, which is in a low level area, said all precautios have been take to prevent water logging in the campus. Separate team of PWD workers have been formed to monitor water logging and power disruption. 

"We have stocked up liquid oxygen sufficient for one week in advance. Four generators are in standby and fuel has been loaded," the doctor said.

The hospitals also have also arranged transportation pick up and drop for the staff.

