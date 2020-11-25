Hand sanitisers: How much is too much in pandemic times?

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Wash your hands for a minimum of 30 seconds with soap and water after touching any surface’, ‘Do not touch your face, mouth and nose’, ‘use a hand sanitiser to curb the spread of the virus’.

Over the last eight months, people across the globe have, like never before, been mindful of their hand hygiene — washing and sanitising it at regular intervals.

However, the growing paranoia of contracting the novel coronavirus through surface touch has effectively spiked the use of hand sanitisers, potentially increasing its effects on the skin. Dr Deepika Lunawat, consultant, Dermatology/Cosmetology, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares what the frequent use of sanitisers can do to the skin.

Rips you off moisture

It’s been advised to use sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol to clean your hand — front, back, and between the fingers. Although following the mandate is essential, excessively using sanitisers and constantly spraying it on the hands and palms, can lead the alcohol content in it to rip the skin off its natural moisturising factor. This will make the skin more prone to dermatitis.

The risk of eczema

Over usage of sanitisers can increase contact with irritants and allergens, increasing the risk of eczema. This often manifests in the form of dryness of the skin, redness, blisters, cracks and can also lead to itching. People who already suffer from the condition will become more prone to flareups.

Causes allergic reaction

Some sanitisers have the presence of an antibacterial and antifungal agent called triclosan. Excessive use of this could be a possible health hazard, leading to allergic reactions and make one antibioticresistant. The now prevailing cold weather will only further burden the condition. Some studies also project that excessive use may cause hormonal issues/imbalance, affect the immune system, affect fertility and foetal health, among others.

Soap and water to the rescue

To prevent any of the damages, use soap and water to clean the hands, instead of picking a hand sanitiser bottle. Make it a mindful practice to use a sanitiser only if soap and water aren’t immediately available.

Don’t forget to moisturise

After every handwash and after using a sanitiser, ensure to apply a moisturiser to your hand. The Hyaluronic Acid in moisturising creams will provide a hydrating film to the skin, protecting it from dryness, cracks and blisters. The goodness of the moisturiser can be furthered by covering the hands with cotton gloves (before going to bed). This will add on to the moisturising effect. For those who don’t have access to moisturisers, oil and ghee can also be supplemented.