Cop turns things around for disabled woman 

With both legs paralysed, the orphaned woman was in a shock when she was almost thrown out of the house when the pandemic was at its peak.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Inspector Rajeswari and her team helped Selvi get pension for disabled and bank loan to set up a shop | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown across the State came as a blow to many who lost their livelihood and started staring at a bleak future. Among those who lost a shelter was Selvi (27), whose uncle asked her to leave the house she was staying in so that he could rent it out and earn during the pandemic.

With both legs paralysed, the orphaned woman was in a shock when she was almost thrown out of the house when the pandemic was at its peak. However, little did she realise that a miracle was about to happen in her life, thanks to a woman in khaki.

Selvi said, “ My father deserted our family three years ago, and my brother left the house soon after. It was then I met Inspector Rajeswari in our locality. I requested her to help me find my father. Rajeswari ‘amma’ used to help us financially too and was kind to us. About a year ago, my mother died and I had to move into a house owned by my uncle in Otteri.

When he asked me to leave about eight months ago saying that he could earn by letting out the premises for rent, I thought I was doomed.” Selvi then passed on the information to Rajeswari, who ensured that she wasn’t thrown out of the house. When Selvi asked Rajeswari to help her get the pension for disabled, the cop acted fast.  

“Amma sent a few police personnel from the station. They took me in police vehicle, got a medical check-up done by government doctors and got a report that I was 83 per cent disabled and surgery cannot be done. With the help of doctor, a pension for disabled was filed,“ said Selvi. Giving further details, Rajeswari said, “”We informed the Collector’s office about Selvi. We were told that the date for pension scheme had ended.

But, Collector Seethalakshmi made arrangements and herself came to the vehicle to get Selvi’s signature.” 
More help poured in and Selvi was able to buy herself a wheeled chair. Rajeswari also spoke to the manager of a bank to sanction a loan for Selvi to start a shop. “Selvi opened an account in the bank and the manager sanctioned a loan of Rs 1 lakh without any collateral,” said Rajeswari.

Speaking to Express, a thankful Selvi said she never believed such a day would come. “ Now, I am able to pay rent to my uncle, earn some money from my shop and also get a pension. Thanks to Rajeswari amma.”

