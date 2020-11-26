STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five dead in rain-related incidents, over 10 accidents reported

At least five people died in different incidents and 10 more accidents were reported across the city, on Wednesday.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:03 AM

With the city receiving heavy rainfall on Wednesday, it was tricky to ride on the roads. A couple of motorists fell down on Manali High Road in Tiruvottiyur | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least five people died in different incidents and 10 more accidents were reported across the city, on Wednesday. In Pulianthope, Kannan (75), a resident of K M Garden, allegedly drowned. According to police, Kannan, who was addicted to alcohol, had gone to bed drunk on Tuesday night.

“He did not realise that water had entered his house up to 2.5 feet. In the middle of the night, Kannan would have rolled over the bed, fallen into the water and drowned,” a police officer said. The body was noticed by neighbours.

In Koyambedu, a migrant worker, Shabaj (27) from Bihar, was electrocuted. Shabaj and 12 others were employed as construction workers, and staying in a building. According to police, “On Wednesday morning, Shabaj was clearing the stagnant water on the terrace when a cable from a streetlight snapped and fell into the water.

Shabaj was thrown off and left hanging between the terrace and overhead cables.” Kowsalya (33) of Kamarajarpuram from Peerkankaranai, a tailor, was electrocuted on Tuesday night. The incident happened when Kowsalya stepped out to close the iron gate when an overhead cable snapped and fell on her. 

In Tiruvallur, the wall of a rice mill collapsed, killing a man. According to the police, the rice mill belongs to one Balamurugan of Mylapore. It was closed on Wednesday due to the cyclone. Two workers, G Raja (44) and S Ramya (23), were staying in a small house inside the mill.

On Wednesday, a wall collapsed on them. They were rushed to a hospital where Raja died and Ramya was admitted with serious injuries. Meanwhile, an unidentified elderly man died near Royapettah after a tree fell over him on Wednesday evening.

Cyclone Nivar
India Matters
