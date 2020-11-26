Yet.... many areas under water

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the sincere efforts, many localities witnessed waterlogging. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. Near Erikkarrai in Madipakkam, there were apartments that had knee-deep water stagnating.

Some residents living along the Adambakkam main road woke up to waterlogging and flooding inside their homes. The civic body officials were clearing clogged drainages and stormwater drains in several parts of Madipakkam and Nanganallur throughout the day.

Most of the residents in Nanganallur lamented that power was cut throughout the day when rains were high. A sanitary inspector involved in cleaning work along Madipakkam locality said complaints of waterlogging in residential localities were all addressed.