Get ready for heavy rains in December

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rainfall activity in the State will intensify again this weekend as a new low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal.

Deputy director general of meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachandran said the low pressure area will form by Sunday and would concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 24 hours.

“It is likely to further intensify and move towards Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall is likely to occur over TN and Puducherry between December 1 and 3,” he added.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the new system will bring heavy rains to Delta region and southern TN. Met officials have forecast partly cloudy sky condition for Chennai till the new system forms.