Lakes brimming: Flood warning for 96 villages 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public Works Department has issued flood warnings to 96 villages in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts. Several waterbodies have reached their full capacity owing to heavy rains in the past few days and surplus water is being released from Thenneri lake in Walajabad taluk and Thandarai dam in Tiruvannamalai district. Besides, surplus water was released from Madurantakam lake from Friday evening.

Surplus water from Madurantakam is being released into the Kiliyar river and the Public Works Department has issued flood warning to the following villages in Chengalpattu district–Kathilicherry, Vizhuthamangalam, Valarpirai, Mulli, Munnuthikuppam, Murukkancherry, Kunnathur, Neelamangalam, Karunkuzhi, Irusamanallur, Bhoodhur and Eesur.

Kancheepuram Collector Maheswari Ravikumar has issued flood warning to 35 villages along the Palar river as inflow into the river has been increased to 20,000 cusecs and is likely to go up to 40,000 cusecs in due course. The surplus water is flowing through the Neenjal Maduvu (regulator) in Chengalpattu district and flows into the Palar near Chengalpattu town. Flood warning has been issued to 10 villages in Kancheepuram district and 15 villages in Chengalpattu district as surplus water is being released from Thenneri lake.

The PWD has also issued flood warning to 24 villages in Uthiramerur taluk in Kancheepuram district and Vembakkam taluk in Tiruvannamalai district. Following heavy rain, a total of 6,000 cusecs of water is being released from Thandarai dam across the Cheyyar river in Tiruvannamalai district. The water will reach the river near Perunagar village in Kancheepuram district. People have been told not to cross the causeway across the Cheyyar. The police have been requested to stop transport in this area.

1,000 cusecs released from Poondi reservoir

Chennai: With the Poondi reservoir receiving copious amount of inflow, 1,000 cusecs of water was released on Friday. “Owing to heavy rains in Chittoor district, Poondi reservoir has been receiving an inflow of 10,000 cusecs of water. The water level touched 33 feet against its full height of 34 feet. To maintain the level, we will be releasing 10,000 cusecs in several intervals,” said a PWD official. People living in low lying areas in North Chennai were issued a flood warning.