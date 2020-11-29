STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

12,000 families along Cooum relocated so far

Around 12,000 families in  49 settlements across the city have been relocated so far under the  integrated Cooum river eco-restoration plan, according to official  sources.

Published: 29th November 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

The polluted Cooum river near Madhuravoyal in Chennai | Shiba prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 12,000 families in  49 settlements across the city have been relocated so far under the  integrated Cooum river eco-restoration plan, according to official  sources. Another 2,000 odd families in ten settlements are all that are left to be resettled, said officials. 

Most  recently, 221 families in Padi Kuppam were evicted under the scheme. While some have been resettled to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board  project site in Navalur, some others may be accommodated in the  Athipattu project site. 

After a gap of eight months, the Chennai  Rivers Restoration Trust with the Public Works Department and the city  corporation resumed evictions in the city in September. 

A United  Nations’ Covid-19 guidance note issued on March 28 this year had stated that forced evictions of informal settlements and encampments  must be declared an end to, ‘in keeping with their international human  rights obligations to ensure residents of informal  settlements/encampments can “stay home” and be adequately protected  against the life-threatening virus.’

However,  officials had said that in view of the upcoming monsoons and the  residents’ increased risk of flooding if not relocated, the move was  essential since the upstream of the Cooum river had been widened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooum
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp