STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

As water drains out, resettled Chennai slum-dwellers recall ‘dark nights’

Many residents were stuck inside inundated houses without power supply for 3 days; experts fear Perumbakkam, Semmencheri sites are vulnerable to floods

Published: 29th November 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

People walk through a flooded street in Chennai. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Cyclone Nivar spared the city from severe damages, thousands of families staying in the TN Slum Clearance Board tenements at Perumbakkam and Semmencheri were stuck inside inundated houses for three days, that too without power supply.

In what could be termed as an irony, most of these families had been relocated here from slums across the city on the ground that their earlier settlements were prone to floods. 

“Without power there was no way to fill our water tanks. We didn’t have water supply and couldn’t go out because there was knee-deep water everywhere. Also, I spotted some snakes in the water,” said Radhika, a resident.

“After water was drained a bit yesterday, we used the back entrance and went to a mall in Navalur so that my children could use the rest room,” she added. 

(Photo by special arrangement)

Without power for three days, mobile phones had run out of power, preventing students from attending online classes. 

At the Primary Healthcare Centre in Perumbakkam, nurses and staff were found working with emergency lamps and candles for three nights. Several patients were sent to Medavakkam PHC. 

In most houses electricity was restored and water was completely drained only by Saturday morning. However, residents and experts fear that this won’t be the last time these settlements are flooded.

“Perumbakkam and Semmencheri are both extensions of the Pallikaranai marshland. They are at or below the sea level and have a colloidal profile. They are vulnerable (to flooding) by their character,” said Jayshree Vencatesan, ecologist and founder of the Care Earth Trust. 

“If the ecological and hydrological characters of the land are not considered before they are identified for relocation, it may become a mistake, although it may not be intentional,” she added. 

TC Karuna, a former ward councillor who led the residents’ attempts to drain the water and restore power supply, said there has to be a solution in place to ensure such situations don’t repeat. 

“To prevent waterlogging in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar, we had a lifting station installed from where we directed water to the Buckingham canal. There has to be a similar solution in place here as well,” he said. 

(Photo by special arrangement)

Perumbakkam now houses around 15,000 families with more people continuing to be brought in from slum settlements across the city. Vanessa Peter, policy researcher with the IRCDUC said, “There must be specific guidelines for disaster-resilient housing with specific emphasis on site selection. Perumbakkam and Semmencheri should have a flood-management plan in place.” 

While the Chengalpattu collector remained unavailable for comments, the slum clearance board officials said that steps would be taken to prevent inundation in future.

“We are told that water from other areas are also passing through the site. We will take steps to divert that,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Cyclone Nivar
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp