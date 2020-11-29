Cyclone Nivar: When every other door shut, some opened to strays

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Photos of dogs stranded on rooftops or searching for their owners within debris is a requisite for media covering floods; and, the readers too lap it up mournfully. Come next calamity, a few people provide shelter or some food to these creatures, but the photo next day is a blockbuster tear-jerker.

However, this time, members of several NGOs in Chennai came together and rescued around 50 dogs and cattle from severely inundated areas. Rahul Muthukumar of Manitham Pottruvom NGO said his team rescued 15 dogs. “We rescued the dogs from Kelambakkam side and housed them at a temporary shelter there,” Rahul added.

ALSO READ | Volunteers who believe in feed, pray, love. Repeat

People for Cattle in India (PFCI) founder Arun Prasanna said 16 of his team members were spread across the inundated areas in Muttukadu, Vandalur, Tambaram and Red Hills to rescue and feed animals. “We rescued ten dogs that required immediate medical care and shelter.

We also provided food to around 300 dogs and cattle,” he said. The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) also teamed up with the NGO for rescue efforts. Apart from this, several residents also opened their doors to temporarily shelter dogs.