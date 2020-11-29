PWD continues to release water from two Chennai reservoirs

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department continues to release water from Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs as they continue to get inflow. As much as 300 cusecs of water from Chembarambakkam and 1,000 cusecs of water from Poondi is being released.

"We have been receiving an inflow of 300 cusecs at Chembarambakkam and are releasing the same amount into Adyar river, which eventually gets mixed in the sea. With more rains expected in the coming weeks, this move is being taken to avoid flooding. The water is being released in phases," said an official from the Public Works Department.

Similarly, the Poondi reservoir has been receiving an inflow of 2,000 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs of it is being released into Red Hills reservoir. The civic body is maintaining a depth of 34 feet as against the total depth of 35 feet.

Besides floodwater from its catchments in Kosasthalaiyar river and the Kesavaram anicut, the reservoir is receiving flows from the Ammapalli dam in Andhra Pradesh through Nagari river.

Currently, there is no flood warning and officials say they would issue it once the rains begin.

The gates of both the reservoirs have been opened after five years, owing to heavy rainfall brought by cyclone Nivar to Tamil Nadu and neighboring districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The volume of water at Chembarambakkam stood at 3151 mcft (86.4 percent full) as against its total capacity of 3645 mcft. Similarly, Poondi reservoir is 84.8 percent full.