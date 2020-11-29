STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Trio cheats banks to buy luxury cars, nabbed

The gang tricked bank officials into sanctioning luxury car loans by posing as rich bungalow owners on ECR

Published: 29th November 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Appearances can be deceiving. Some banks in the city learnt this in a hard way after a three-member gang tricked the officials into sanctioning luxury-car loans by faking themselves as rich bungalow owners on ECR. The incident came to light after the trio who cheated the banks to the tune of Rs 3.86 crore was nabbed by the Central Crime Branch. 

It is learnt that the gang approached the banks through brokers from Ernakulam, Goa and Thanjavur. They hired bungalows on ECR and prepared fake documents to show they owned the buildings. “They also hired a few luxury cars to park in front of the houses to convince the bank officials that they were rich,” added police.

The police said the trio cheated the banks in two ways – one by availing the loan amount themselves with the help of brokers instead of connecting the bank officials with the car showrooms and secondly, having an under-the-table deal with the car showrooms that they can have 20-80 share of the loan sum without purchasing any car. 

The CCB officials said that the staff of a few car showrooms are also accomplices in the case and they will be arrested soon. The Bank of India branch in Nungambakkam, Vijaya Bank in Egmore, Punjab National Bank in Thiruvanmiyur, UCO Bank in Adyar and the Indian Overseas Bank in Alwarpet are some of the banks which the trio have cheated. 

The accused were identified as D Mohammed Musamil (34) and T Ayyadurai (32), both from Neelankarai, and B Bala Vijay (35) of Kodambakkam. Luxury cars such as Ford Mustang, Wrangler Jeep, Audi A4 and BMW were also seized.

After the trio had failed to repay the loan for over two years, the banks lodged a complaint with the CCB. All three were remanded in judicial custody. “Banks granting loans without doing a thorough background check of customers, who approach them through brokers, lead to such frauds,” said a police officer.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp