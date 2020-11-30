STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Chennai records negative case growth of 1.6 per cent, discharge rate nears 98 per cent

Out of the total 2,14,976 cases, the city presently has 3,754 active cases while 2,07,375 people have been discharged. With 3,847 deaths, the mortality rate in the city is around 1.7 per cent.

Published: 30th November 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: COVID-19 active cases in Chennai have now come down to 1.7 per cent while the discharge rate stands close to 97 per cent. In the last seven days, the city has recorded a negative case growth of 1.6 per cent, said officials. 

Thirteen out of the 15 Corporation zones have a negative case growth while Zone 15 Sholinganallur and Zone 13 Adyar- alone has a positive case growth rate at 1.2 and 2.6 per cent respectively. 

Three Corporation zones - Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Sholinganallur have only one per cent of active cases each.

