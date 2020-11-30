Rental scheme: Man held for cheating

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old car dealer was arrested on the charge of cheating car owners with fake promises in a rental scheme. According to the police, Arun Kumar, the accused lives in Labour Colony, Guindy. A few months ago, he approached Akash Singh (26) of Kotturpuram and assured him of monthly rent of up to Rs 30,000, for his car.

Since Singh had two cars, he lent one for which he was paid Rs 28,000 as rent in the first month. Since Arun Kumar promised higher returns if he lent more cars, Singh gave two cars - one registered in his mother’s name and another in his friend Karthick’s name.

After that, Arun Kumar stopped the payments and refused to answer calls. Singh then visited the house of Kumar, but found it locked and filed a complaint with Guindy police. During an inquiry, it came to light that claiming the cars were his Arun Kumar had pledged the vehicles for several lakh.

The police said in 2016 while working at a car showroom, Arun Kumar allegedly cheated over 26 people who booked cars and was subsequently terminated. He was arrested and later released on bail. Arun Kumar was cheating people to pay his debts, added the police. He was arrested from his relative’s house in Pallavaram and sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

Two transwomen held for stealing

Chennai: Two transwomen have been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurateur in Thuraikappakm. On October 20, Ashwini (22) and Chitra (27), two transwomen from Kannagi Nagar took part in the inauguration of a restaurant on OMR. During the function, the duo allegedly demanded money from Vivekanandan, the owner, on the pretext of performing puja. When he gave Rs 5,000, they placed it on the ground and demanded more money. When Vivekanandan refused, they verbally abused and snatched another Rs 5,000 from his pocket and fled. They were sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

Within a few hours, police rescue 2 missing minor girls

Chennai: Within hours of going missing, two minor girls were rescued by the city police. On Friday, V Victoria of Saidapet, caretaker of Golden Heart Foundation’s Shelter for Children in Damodarapuram filed a complaint at Shastri Nagar police station stating that two minor girls, who are siblings, went missing from the home. The duo were native of Tiruvannamalai and were admitted by their mother. A case was registered and their photos were shared with police stations in Adyar police district. The photos were also shared through WhatsApp groups. Head constables Gokulapathy and Ramesh of Guindy police station who were monitoring vehicle movement found the girls. They were rescued and handed over to Shastri Nagar police. The girls told police that they left home to meet their father in Tiruvannamalai. They were readmitted to the home.

Gold worth Rs 1.57 crore seized, 3 held

Chennai: A total of 3.15-kg gold valued at Rs 1.57 crores was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962, from eight passengers in three separate incidents. Mohamed Nagoor Hanifa of Chennai, Mohamed Gani and Hoosainur Rahman from Sivaganga were arrested, according to a statement from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Air Intelligence Unit, Anna International Terminal on Sunday.