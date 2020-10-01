STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 3.60 lakh commuters used Chennai Metro Rail in September

On September 30 alone, a total of 22,065 passengers have used the services, while a total of 13,044 passengers have utilized the recently launched QR code ticketing system.

The Chennai Metro resumed services from September 7 (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 3,60,193 passengers have travelled in the Chennai Metro Rail from September 7 to 30. 

According to a statement by CMRL, on September 30 alone, a total of 22,065 passengers have used the services, while a total of 13,044 passengers have utilized the recently launched QR code ticketing system and 70,009 passengers have used Travel Card Ticketing System.

While a 10% discount is already available for passengers using Travel Cards, CMRL has been ordering a 20% discount on QR Code ticketing namely Single Journey Q.R Ticket, Return Journey Q.R Ticket, Group Q.R Ticket and Q.R Trip passes from 11-09- 2020. 

Almost after five months of pandemic lockdown, the Metro Rail services resumed in a graded manner in the Blue Line between Airport to Washermenpet from September 7 and Green Line between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M. G. Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu from September 9th. 

